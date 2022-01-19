Evansville man sentenced for drugging, sexually exploiting a child

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Officials tell us an Evansville man was sentenced to over 17 years in federal prison for sexually exploiting a child in his care and creating images of the abuse.

Court documents show that on March 25, 2021, EPD responded to an address in Evansville. Reports state that an officer spoke with a woman who was saying that Todd Johnson Jr., 33, Evansville, had child pornography on his cell phone. Officials report she said earlier that day, she saw an image on Johnson’s cell phone when he was asleep. Sources say Johnson woke up and fled the area after a confrontation with the woman. Police tell us the woman was able to hold onto his cell phone.

After further investigation, it was discovered that Johnson Jr. used a prescription drug to sedate the minor victim, then he would sexually abuse the victim and take pictures of the abuse, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says. Officials tell us the abuse images showed that the child was heavily sedated or unconscious at the times of the abuse. An arrest warrant was issued for Johnson on April 7, 2021, and he was arrested on April 8, 2021.

The FBI says they investigated the case with help from the Evansville Police Department and the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office Cyber Crime Unit.

Court documents show that as part of the sentence, Judge Young imposed 15 years of supervised release and Johnson must register as a sex offender.