Evansville man sentenced for role in murder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man has been sentenced for his part in a 2019 murder.

Brandon Brown, 39, pleaded guilty to murder charges and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Brown shot and killed 27-year-old Corey Hughes in June 2019.

Hughes was found face down in a pool of blood. An autopsy showed he died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Brown was sentenced to 65 years in prison.

(This story was originally published on June 8, 2020)

