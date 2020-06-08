Evansville man sentenced for role in murder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man has been sentenced for his part in a 2019 murder.
Brandon Brown, 39, pleaded guilty to murder charges and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Brown shot and killed 27-year-old Corey Hughes in June 2019.
Hughes was found face down in a pool of blood. An autopsy showed he died from a gunshot wound to the head.
Brown was sentenced to 65 years in prison.
(This story was originally published on June 8, 2020)
