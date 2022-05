EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville man is sentenced for his role in a 2021 shooting.

Jerome Height pleaded guilty to attempted murder. In return, he was sentenced to 20 years in prison and several other charges against him were dropped. Police say in April of last year, Height was caught on surveillance video shooting a man in the drive-thru at the McDonald’s restaurant on Washington Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital and survived.