Evansville man sentenced for shooting related charge

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man was sentenced Tuesday in connection to an incident in which two people were shot and the victim’s car flipped on a busy Tri-State highway. Court documents show Paje Capone Diaz, 24, was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison for a firearms offense in connection with a June 2020 shooting.

Police reports paint the story of what happened on June 13, 2020. On that day, the Evansville Police Department says it responded to the intersection of U.S. 41 and Covert Avenue for reports of a shooting. Officers tell us they found an overturned car with two victims inside, an unconscious man and a young girl. Both victims had gunshot wounds, police say. The female victim told law enforcement Diaz opened fire on them from the front passenger seat of another car.

During the investigation, officers say they found used rounds of ammunition at the scene of the shooting that matched a box of bullets found in a residence Diaz visited the night of and morning after the incident.

Along with finding a purchase receipt of the ammo in a car linked with the defendant, police say they also obtained surveillance video of Diaz buying the bullets just two days before the shooting.

Officials say Diaz was previously convicted of a firearms-related felony in Vanderburgh County, and as a result, was legally prohibited from owning firearms or ammunition. Diaz was originally charged for attempted murder and kidnapping but those charges were dropped when the case was moved to Federal Court.