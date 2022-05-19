EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville man was sentenced for attacking an Evansville firefighter in June of 2021.

A judge sentenced John Deer, 35, to 15 years in prison. Deer had previously pled guilty to attempted aggravated battery and being a habitual criminal.

Police say firefighters responded to a call of someone not breathing at a home on Ridge Knoll Drive. As crews entered the home, authorities say Deer stabbed a firefighter in the face then charged at him.

Other firefighters were able to hold onto Deer until police arrived. The previous story can be seen here.