HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Court records show that Michael Pfister has accepted a plea agreement for attempting to commit animal cruelty and resisting law enforcement.

Pfister was arrested in July after police say witnesses at a family gathering saw him try to drown his dog in a pool after discovering it had killed another animal in the home. Police say that when one of Pfister’s relatives tried to stop him, he hit and choked her. Police determined the dog and the woman were not seriously hurt.

Pfister was sentenced to 126 days but was credited with time already served. He will serve the remaining 63 days of his sentence in the Vanderburgh County Jail.