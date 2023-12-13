HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – An Evansville man has been sentenced in connection with a hit-and-run incident that sent a child to the hospital.

Junior Alik pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident with bodily injury in November. Evansville Police say Alik was arrested in April following the hit-and-run, which took place in the 200 block of West Franklin Street.

Police say a child complained of pain and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. On Wednesday, the court accepted Alik’s guilty plea and he was sentenced. Alik’s driver’s license will be suspended for one year.