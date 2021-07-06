Evansville man sentenced to 21 years in prison for stalking, kidnapping and battery

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville man was sentenced to 21 years in prison for stalking, kidnapping and battery of an ex-girlfriend in Posey County.

Bret Swiertz, 53, was sentenced on Tuesday after pleading guilty. Court records show that he was upset about a child visitation issue.

As part of his guilty plea, he admitted to forcing the victim into his truck while armed with a knife in April of 2020. Deputies say when they tried to pull Swiertz over he let the victim out and tried to drive away. Eventually stop sticks were used and he was arrested.