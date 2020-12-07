Evansville man sentenced to 43 years in prison in American Legion shooting that injured several

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Keymo Johnson, 38, has been sentenced to 43 years in jail following his guilty conviction in November for numerous crimes related to a shooting outside the American Legion. Last month, Johnson was found guilty of attempted voluntary manslaughter, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm by a felon, battery by means of a deadly weapon, and criminal mischief.

Five people were hurt when Johnson opened fire in the parking lot of the American Legion on Oct. 6, 2019. Investigators say Johnson had gotten into an argument inside the Legion and was asked to leave. Witnesses say Johnson was waiting in the parking lot when the individual he had argued with came out with a group of people and Johnson opened fire.

Following the verdict, Keymo Johnson also admitted to a habitual offender enhancement, firearm enhancement, and serious violent felon enhancement.

(This story was originally published on December 7, 2020)

