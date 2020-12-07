Evansville man sentenced to 79 years on child molesting charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Kevin Weiss, 60, has been sentenced to 79 years in prison after being found guilty of various child molestation offenses in a September trial.

The investigation into Weiss reportedly began after a victim attended a Truth Talk presentation in an area school that covered the topic of sexual abuse. Afterwards, the victim reportedly passed a note to the presenter saying Weiss has been molesting them.

Kevin Weiss was also found guilty of the repeat sexual offender sentencing enhancement for having a previous conviction of child molestation in Posey County in 1990.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 7 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: