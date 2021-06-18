Evansville man sentenced to 85 years in prison for his role in 2019 murder

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville man was sentenced for his role in a 2019 murder case.

Justin Robert Brewer, 33, was sentenced to 85 years at the Indiana Department of Corrections following his conviction in the deadly shooting of 25-year-old Delvin Mitchell. A Vanderburgh County jury found Brewer guilty of murder in May.

“Every agency that assisted in this investigation played an important role in developing key evidence to convince a jury of Mr. Brewer’s guilt,” explained Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann. “We sincerely hope the family of Delvin Mitchell feel some sense of justice today knowing the person responsible for this crime will spend decades behind bars.”

Mitchell was killed in January of 2019. Police responded to a shots fired call in the 2300 block of Frisse Avenue. When officers arrived, they found Mitchell dead at the scene. The FBI’s dive team located the murder weapon from Pigeon Creek near Diamond Avenue in June of 2019.

Amber Brewer was sentenced to 578 days in prison for her role in the murder.