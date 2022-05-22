EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department was called to investigate shots fired in the 3000 block of Carolina Avenue. Officers arrived at the scene at about 5:40 p.m. Saturday to find a man shot in the abdomen, according to officials.

Police said they spoke with witnesses who told them that a fight happened between a father and son, leading to the father being shot. The father was identified as Brian Gardner and the son was identified as Alex Gardner, according to a report by EPD sent to Eyewitness News.

The report said the fight began when Alex found out his father was at his residence because Alex’s grandmother had invited his father to visit Alex’s sister. Alex called 911 to have his father and his sister’s mother, Aleisha Evans, removed from the property according to EPD; however, officers determined that Brain and Aleisha were allowed to be at the residence.

A witness said that Alex and Brian started fighting in the street when officers left according to a police spokesperson.

Witnesses told officers that Alex did not point the gun at Brian but a shot was fired during the struggle. Brian did not want to say who shot him as he was loaded into an ambulance according to officers on the scene.

Officials said Alex Gardner was charged with battery with a deadly weapon and was booked at the Vanderburgh County Sherriff’s Office on a $750 bond.