EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police (EPD) was called to the 300 block of NW Sixth Street for a report of a man threatening others with a knife. The man was upset that his money and cell phone was stolen in between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. on June 2-3 said EPD.

Officers said they were able to speak with the man and reason with him. The man said he started yelling he was going to cut whoever stole his money and phone according to a release sent by EPD to Eyewitness News.

The release said officers instructed the man that he could not threaten people with a knife. The man told officers he understood and he did not make any direct threat to anyone according to EPD.

Officers issued the man a case number for the theft of his money and cell phone. Officers instructed the man to leave the property according to a EPD spokesperson.