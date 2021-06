EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A Vanderburgh County jury found an Evansville mother guilty of neglect in connection with the death of her infant son.

Chelsea Marksberry, 33, was found guilty of felony neglect in the death of her three-month-old son Kieran Bengert. Marksberry was also found guilty of being a habitual offender.

Kieran died in January of last year.

Kieran’s father, Jacob Bengert was found guilty of murder and neglect of a dependent in November and sentenced to 65 years in prison.