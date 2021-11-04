Evansville mother sentenced in 2020 death of infant

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville mother was sentenced to six years probation for smoking marijuana and falling asleep with her infant leading to its death.

Dakota Hammers was arrested in August of 2020 after police say she woke up with the baby underneath her body. Police say Hammers told them she used to sleep with her infant every night. Officers also say she admitted to smoking marijuana inside her home before the incident.

According to the Department of Child Services, Hammers had signed a safety plan agreeing to stop co-sleeping and stop using marijuana.