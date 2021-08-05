Evansville mother sentenced to 20 years in prison for felony neglect

Chelsea Marksberry

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville mother was sentenced on Thursday to 20 years in prison and 10 years on work release after being found guilty in connection to the death of her three-month-old son.

Chelsea Marksberry, 33, was found guilty of felony neglect in June. Marksberry’s son Kieran Bengert died in January of last year. She was also found guilty of being a habitual offender.

Kieran’s father, Jacob Bengert was found guilty of murder and neglect of a dependent in November and sentenced to 65 years in prison.

