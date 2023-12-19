HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The trial of an Evansville man accused of murder is moved out of the Tri-State.

The trial of Kentar Collins has been transferred to Clark County Circuit Court, just across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky. Court records show a judge in Clark County agreed to try the case.

In November, a judge in Vanderburgh County granted a mistrial due to news media coverage of the case. The court then granted Collins a change of venue.

Collins is charged in the shooting death of Jaylen Curlee. Collins attempted to plead guilty in July, but a judge denied the plea agreement.