EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police arrested a man on Tuesday after they said he showed a knife to a Liquor Locker employee and told them to empty the register.

Police were dispatched to the Liquor Locker just after 5:30 p.m. to a report of a holdup in progress. According to an affidavit, surveillance footage shows a man enter the store and place a knife on the front counter before telling the employee to empty the register. When the employee refused to give any money, the man fled on foot from the business and the employee attempted to follow.

Police say they saw a man matching the description of the caller running east on Virginia. Police say they told the man, later identified as Jason Faulkner, 47, of Evansville, to stop but he continued to run before being cornered by police. Police say they found a knife on Faulkner that appears to be the same as the knife in the surveillance video.

Faulkner was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail where he was charged with robbery, resisting law enforcement and possession of a controlled substance (marijuana/hash oil/hashish). He is being held on a $5,000 bond.