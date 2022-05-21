EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police Department (EPD) says it charged a man with sexual battery on May 21. EPD identified the man as 73-year-old Opio Camera of Evansville.

Police say officers were called to a home in Evansville at 1:20 a.m. by a witness. The witness said the victim called them and said that Camera touched the victim inappropriately while she was asleep according to an report by EPD sent to Eyewitness News.

The report says Camera claims he never touched the victim. Camera was arrested and is being held at Vanderburgh County Confinement Center on a $750 bond according to EPD.