Evansville Police arrest man in clown mask on intimidation charge

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police arrested a man after he allegedly pointed a loaded crossbow at passing cars.

Officers were dispatched to the Big Top Drive-in on W Maryland Street around 6 p.m. on Saturday. According to Central Dispatch, a male wearing a clown mask was pointing a loaded crossbow at people as they drove by. A male matching the description was spotted on a bicycle on Fifth Avenue. Police say they were able to stop the suspect later on foot. Officers found the bicycle and a crossbow in a nearby alleyway. Officers say the suspect was still wearing a clown mask when he was stopped.

Police identified the suspect as David Heck, 51, and were able to take him into custody without incident. Heck admitted to having the crossbow and stated he was showing it to his friend. Heck stated he did not recall pointing the crossbow at anyone or even showing it to anyone except his friend. During a search incident to arrest, police say they found a green leafy substance that tested positive for synthetic cannabinoid.

Heck was transported to the Vanderburgh County Jail and charged with intimidation and possession of a controlled substance.