EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Police arrested a man accused of robbing the Kangaroo Express on South Weinbach last week.

Police say Ryan Brooks, 35, is being held on a $25,000 bond. Police say he went to the gas station on August 13 and demanded money and he told the clerk he had a gun. Officers say Brooks left with money, cigarettes and lottery tickets.

Court documents show that Brooks has been arrested before for robbery, burglary and theft.