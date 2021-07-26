Evansville Police attempt to serve warrant after report of child abuse

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police are attempting to serve a search warrant at a unit in the Abbey Court Apartments after a report of child abuse late on Monday afternoon.

Sgt. Anna Gray tells Eyewitness News that a child around one-year-old, was taken to a hospital with serious, but not life threatening injuries. Officers have been using a public address system to try to talk to someone inside the apartment, but so far they say they have been unable to make contact.

Officers are asking neighbors to stay inside. Sgt. Gray says this is not considered a stand off, but officers are taking every precaution.