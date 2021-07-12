Evansville Police identify fatal hit and run suspect

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police have identified a suspect in a fatal hit and run on Saturday morning and have issued a warrant for his arrest.

According to police, a fight broke out between Dylan Birdwell, 21, and Patrick Adams at around 3 a.m. in the 1300 block of Florence Street. Police say the fight was broken up and Adams left the scene and Birdwell got into his car to leave, but Adams returned. Witnesses say Adams threw something at a vehicle, but did not have a weapon on him when Birdwell struck him with his vehicle.

Adams later died at a hospital.

A warrant was issued for Birdwell on Monday. He faces charges of voluntary manslaughter and hit and run causing death.