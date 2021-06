EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police are investigating a break-in that happened at a Subway on Saturday.

Police responded to a commercial alarm at the Subway in the 1600 block of Lincoln Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Officers say surveillance video shows the suspect broke the glass on a side door and went straight to the register.

Police say the man took approximately $100 from the register.

This is an ongoing investigation.