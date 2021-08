EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police are investigating a stabbing that happened at NW 3rd and Court Street on Thursday.

EPD says the victim was walking with a friend around 7 a.m. when a suspect approached him and started an argument. Police say the suspect pulled out a knife and cut the victim on the neck and chest.

The victim’s injuries were non-life threatening, but there is no update on his condition. No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.