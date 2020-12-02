Evansville Police investigate Tuesday shooting with two victims

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) -The Evansville Police Department is investigating a shooting in a neighborhood on the city’s southside.

Police have confirmed there are two shooting victims. There is no information on a suspect.

Police are focusing efforts on two different locations, one at Judson Street and Riverside Drive. The second scene is at Taylor Avenue and Judson Street. Police say the victims were at the R & K Food and Gas station, were attacked and ran in opposite directions. One of the victims was chased. Police say the suspect also stole a vehicle and is still at large.

Eyewitness News has crews at both locations. This story will be updated as information becomes available.

(This story was originally published on December 2, 2020)