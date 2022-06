EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police was called to the 900 block of N Elliot Street for a report of arson. The victim and her son told officers than an unknown subject had set fire to their shed between 8 and 8:30 a.m.

The victims said that the fire department was called to the scene at the time of the incident. Officers on scene said they observed damage to the shed.

The victims were given a case number and the investigation is ongoing at this time.