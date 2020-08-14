Evansville Police investigating two armed robberies hours apart

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police are investigating two gas stations that we held up by people with a gun.

Just before 2:30 a.m. Friday EPD said a man walked into the Circle K on Boeke and Riverside with a “large gun” and held up the clerk at gunpoint.

After taking case, police said the man ran off. Officers have been using surveillance video to try and trace his next steps.

No suspects are in custody. No one was injured.

Police also responded to another robbery in Evansville hours earlier on Pollack Avenue.

EPD said around 8:30 p.m. an armed robbery took place at a gas station.

Police said no evidence links the two currently.

(This story was originally published on August 14, 2020)