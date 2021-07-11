Police: deadly hit and run happened after a fight involving multiple people

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police investigating a deadly hit and run on Saturday now say the incident all began with a fight involving multiple people.

Officers were called to the 1300 block of Florence Street at around 3:30 a.m. and were able to locate the victim with multiple injuries. Officers say the victim, later identified as Patrick Adams, 39, was standing in the street when a small white SUV pulled up and ran him over. Adams later died at the hospital. According to police there was an altercation between several people, including the suspect and Adams, prior to the hit and run.

The suspect’s information was provided to officers, but authorities have not been able to locate the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call the Evansville Police Department at 812-436-7979.