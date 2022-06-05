EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police (EPD) are looking for a man that is accused of strangling and beating a woman. Officers were called to an Evansville residence shortly after midnight on June 4 to a report of a domestic violence incident in progress.

Police said that the reporter told them that a black man assaulted a black woman. The man fled the scene as officers arrived according to a news release sent to Eyewitness News by EPD.

The release said when the victim arrived home, the man entered the vehicle and started a verbal argument over a phone. A witness told officers the argument became physical when the man started strangling and hitting the victim.

The witness also told police the man locked the vehicle’s doors so no one could get to the victim. The man jumped out of the vehicle and fled when he noticed officers were in the area according to the witness.

The witness told officers this was not the first time the man had hurt the victim. The victim had a small gash on her upper lip that was confirmed by the crime scene unit.

Authorities said officers set up a perimeter and a K9 began to track. The suspect has not been located according to the EPD release.