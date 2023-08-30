EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – Police in Evansville are investigating an animal cruelty case.

We’re told they are hoping to find the owners of a home in the 600 block of Gum Street where four dogs were found severely malnourished and dehydrated in a pen along with 2 other dogs who had died.

Reports say there was no food or clean water and that hundreds of flies were inside the house. Officers say that no one was home when the dogs were found; the surviving dogs are now being treated by animal control.

No charges have been filed at this time.