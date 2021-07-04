Evansville Police searching for suspects in shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police are looking for suspects after a shooting incident on Saturday.

EPD says officers were called to the area of Cross Street after a 911 caller reported shots being fired in the area. The caller said they saw three vehicles chasing each other and exchanging gunfire. The vehicles involved in the shooting were described as a silver car, a cream colored car and an unknown type of vehicle. The cars were last seen traveling East on Riverside Drive.

Officers found shell casings in the 900 block of Sweetster Avenue. A crime scene detective collected the casings and placed them into evidence. No injuries were reported.