EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Police are investigating after they say someone slashed all four tires on an SUV left at a bar overnight.

According to police, it happened early in the morning on October 9 at Rick’s Sports Bar on Green River Road. Police say that someone pulls up to the SUV, walks around the vehicle and then drives off.

Anyone who recognizes the person or the car in the video below is asked to contact the Evansville Police.