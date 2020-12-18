Evansville police still searching for burglar who stole from churches

Crime
Posted: / Updated:
burglary_1483546344144.jpg

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – Evansville police officers are continuing their search for the suspect who allegedly threw a rock through the front door of One Life Church are earlier this month and stole a Nord keyboard and then left.

About 20 minutes later, the same suspect broke into another One Life Church by again throwing a rock through a glass door. The suspect entered the sanctuary and stole another Nord keyboard. The suspect then exited the church and got inside a four-door passenger car, police said.

Individuals with information on identifying the suspect are asked to call, detective Michael Evans at 812-436-4026 or 812-436-7979. The photos of the suspect are below.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 18, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories