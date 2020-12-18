Evansville police still searching for burglar who stole from churches

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – Evansville police officers are continuing their search for the suspect who allegedly threw a rock through the front door of One Life Church are earlier this month and stole a Nord keyboard and then left.

About 20 minutes later, the same suspect broke into another One Life Church by again throwing a rock through a glass door. The suspect entered the sanctuary and stole another Nord keyboard. The suspect then exited the church and got inside a four-door passenger car, police said.

Individuals with information on identifying the suspect are asked to call, detective Michael Evans at 812-436-4026 or 812-436-7979. The photos of the suspect are below.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 18, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS