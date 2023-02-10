EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) says it has been brought to its attention that someone is calling local residents and posing as an employee of CenterPoint Energy.

Police say the scammer seems to be targeting elderly individuals and is trying to get personal information. EPD says the number that is being used is 1-800-419-2938. Officers say when the number is called back, a male will answer and will give various names and claims to be an employee of CenterPoint Energy.

EPD emphasizes this is not a legitimate number for CenterPoint Energy, and police have confirmed that it is a scam phone call.