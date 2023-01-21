EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A convicted sex offender in Evansville is back in jail after police say he was caught with child pornography.

According to an affidavit, 46-year-old Casey Lee Smith was convicted of Child Exploitation and Child Pornography nearly twenty years ago.

Detectives say they recently discovered Smith had a secret KIK social media account that was not registered with the county.

According to police, Smith used the app to distribute at least 16 files believed to be child pornography between November 24 and December 15, 2021. Through a search warrant, detectives say they were able to confirm this was the case.

An affidavit states that Smith denied having a KIK account during an interview with police. Casey Lee Smith was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on 16 Child Pornography Possession charges and one Sex Offender Registration Violation charge.