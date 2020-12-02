Evansville shooting and carjacking investigation continues

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – Police are still investigating a Tuesday carjacking and shooting in south Evansville that left two people injured.

“We do now know that there was a maroon Charger, a newer model charger that contained two of our suspects, then there was some kind of interaction between suspects and victims as the driver of the maroon charger at one point was actually in the jeep with the victims,” said Evansville Police Officer Phil Smith.

That’s when the first shot happened, police said.

In surveillance footage, one of the victims from inside the Jeep Gladiator can be seen running towards the back of R & K food and gas station where he is struck by gunfire.

A store employee, who didn’t want to be identified, was nearby as the crime occurred.

“All I hear is shells clicking under my feet. Shells, shells, shells, all the way up door. You couldn’t walk through the aisle,” the witness said.

In just under a minute, several shots rang out as panicked workers and customers, including children, took refuge in the back.

“I just had to make sure everybody was OK, and the father came and got his kids and they got out alright and nothing else bad happened,” the witness said.

Police are still searching for a motive in the crime. They are not sure if the victims and the suspects knew each other prior to Tuesday evening.

(This story was originally published on December 2, 2020)

