EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The suspect in a deadly shooting in Evansville was officially charged with murder on Thursday.

Police say Terry Scott Jr. shot and killed a woman in the 2600 block of West Indiana Street on Wednesday morning. Police say they found Terry near the Kentucky border before taking him in for questioning.

During questioning, police say Terry informed them he and the victim had a tumultuous relationship and admitted to the shooting. He’s due back in court on April 5.