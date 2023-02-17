EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville teenager facing multiple counts of rape will have his case split into separate court hearings.

Luke Pokorney was arrested in December on multiple felony charges. Detectives say the alleged incidents took place over the course of two years.

In court Friday, Pokorney requested that his charges be divided into separate hearings – one for each victim.

He is due back in court on March 10.

According to the Vanderburgh County jail, 18-year-old Pokorney was arrested on six counts of rape and several counts of battery. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says there are six potential victims. Detectives say Pokorney was a juvenile when the incidents occurred, but he was over the age of 16 for five of the cases, meaning those were waived to adult court. The sixth case was to be heard in juvenile court.