HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – An Evansville teen pleads guilty after ammunition and drugs were found in his belongings.

In May, police say they found rifle bullets and synthetic cannabis inside 19-year-old Kaedyn Riley’s backpack.

Authorities say the incident began as a call about a person with a gun. On arrival, officers say Riley gave them a fake name and age, then ran off.

Riley’s charges include robbery, possession of a controlled substance and resisting law enforcement. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for January 3.