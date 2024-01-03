HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – An Evansville teen has been sentenced to 3 years with credits for time served after pleading guilty to robbery, drug possession, and resisting law enforcement.

Kaedyn Riley will face 27 months of probation after rifle bullets and synthetic drugs were found inside his backpack in May of 2023. Authorities say that Riley gave officers a fake name and age at the time, and when told he would be arrested, police say he ran off and was later caught.

Riley has been in the Vanderburgh County Jail since May.