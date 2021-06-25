Evansville woman arrested after shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville woman was arrested for battery with a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness after police say she fired a handgun into a vehicle in the 1700 block of Judson Street.

Evansville Police say a juvenile was taken to a hospital around with non-life threatening injuries at around 11 a.m. on Friday. According to EPD, an adult was also injured in the incident, but not by a gunshot.

EPD says Ashalique Williams, 24, admitted to investigators that she fired a handgun into a vehicle that struck the juvenile victim. Williams was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center.