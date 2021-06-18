Evansville woman charged with neglect

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville woman is facing charges after police say a three-year-old child was found in the area of Fulton Avenue and West Delaware Street.

Police say they were sent to the area just before 12:30 p.m. on Friday and found the child in a t-shirt and diaper. Police found the mother, Brook Lowe, 26, about 15 minutes later.

Police say Lowe was uncooperative when being questioned and kept trying to go back inside her home. She’s charged with neglect and resisting law enforcement.