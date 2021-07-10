EPD: Woman injured by stolen trailer

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police say a woman was injured after being hit by a trailer that was stolen from her business.

Police were sent to Outdoor Creations on Morgan Avenue just before 3 p.m. on Friday. The woman told police someone in a dark red SUV stole an enclosed trailer from the business. The woman said she followed the suspect over to a Dollar General and took pictures of the suspect’s license plate. The victim told police that the suspect got into the vehicle and threw his keys across the parking lot.

The victim said that as the suspect was leaving she was hit by the trailer and injured her elbow. Police are still investigating the incident.