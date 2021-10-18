Evansville woman pleads guilty to attempted murder of sheriff’s deputy

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – An Evansville woman pleaded guilty on Monday to the attempted murder of a Vanderburgh County sheriff’s deputy in 2020.

Ellmers

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy responded to reports of a vehicle stuck on railroad tracks near the southern edge of the county on September 25. They said that when the deputy arrived, he located two individuals who fled. They later discovered that the vehicle was reported stolen.

After several hours, deputies found the two individuals, identified as Diana Ellmers and Cade Kirk, walking on a nearby road. They said that when they approached them, Ellmers began firing multiple shots in the direction of a Vanderburgh County sheriff’s deputy, who used his vehicle to shield himself from the gun fire.

No law enforcement personnel sustained injuries during the incident and Ellmers was taken into custody. Ellmers will be sentenced on November 18. Kirk’s trial date is still pending.