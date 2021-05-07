Evansville woman sentenced to 5 years for killing her husband

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Wendy Payne was found guilty of reckless homicide in the death of her husband back in 2019. On Friday, she was sentenced to five years in prison.

Payne called 911 on July 20, 2019. She said she stabbed her husband, Edward Payne, 60, and believed he might be dead. Authorities say when they arrived on scene, Payne was in the backyard covered in blood.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said the autopsy showed hand wounds on Edward Payne’s hands, suggesting they were defensive wounds. The coroner determined he Edward died from a sharp force trauma to the chest which probably penetrated the heart.