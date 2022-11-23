EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville woman will have to wait to learn her sentence in connection with her three-year-old daughter’s fatal fentanyl overdose.

Makaylee Opperman’s sentencing was delayed because her attorney is sick. Opperman previously pleaded guilty to Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death, and conspiracy to deal in a narcotic after three-year old Kamari Opperman died last October.

Investigators say Kamari swallowed a fentanyl pill and that Makaylee did not take her to the hospital over fear that her kids would be taken away. Despite the sentencing delay, today’s hearing featured family of Makaylee Opperman – many of whom traveled from out of state – to testify on her behalf, asking for leniency.

Teisha Thompson, Makaylee Opperman’s mother, said, “She was uneducated about the fentanyl. She didn’t realize that it only takes three little grains and its lethal she didn’t realize that, you know? Since the baby spit it out and didn’t swallow it she assumed she would be okay, and she was actually doing okay. I believe that move a mistake on her part. And she knows it was a mistake. I’m just hoping she doesn’t give her too much time. You know, I know she’s not totally innocent. I’m sure she could’ve done more, but people would say she could of done more, but she just made a bad judgement call that day.”

Opperman’s sentencing was rescheduled for December 2. Earlier this year, a federal grand jury indicted 34-year-old Arcinial Watt and 24-year-old Jazmyn Brown on several charges, including Conspiracy to Distribute Fentanyl Resulting in Death.