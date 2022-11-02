DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve opened an investigation after a “large” recent theft.

According to deputies, a sizeable amount of action figures, some with high dollar prices, have gone missing in the county.

Authorities believe the actions figures were stolen in either a burglary or a theft. The sheriff’s department asks you to contact them if you’re aware of action figure thefts, possibly from storage units that may not have been reported.

For this case, you can contact Cpl. Russ Day at 270-685-8444 if you have any information.

