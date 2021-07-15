Father of Wabash woman stabbed to death by fiancé: “I don’t think they should ever let him out”

WABSH CO., Ill (WEHT) A Wabash County man accused of stabbing his fiancé to death pleads guilty. Ruben Corzine is facing murder charges for stabbing Jennifer Phelps back in January 2020.

Eyewitness News spoke with Phelps’s father at Thursday’s hearing. James Phelps says a piece of his family’s hear is missing after his daughter’s murder.

“Well, as far as I’m concerned I don’t think they should ever let him out. He tore a chunk of our heart out. I was in Vietnam for a year and I got shot and I’ll tell you what, it’s nothing compared to what my life feels right now. “

Corzine will be sentenced in September.