FBI looking for information about two truckers who allegedly kidnap women and demand ransom

(WEHT) The FBI is looking for potential victims of, or anybody who might know something about, two truck drivers who allegedly kidnap females and demand ransom for their release.

Brian T. Summerson, 25, of Dillon, South Carolina, has a primary route of I-95 from New Jersey to Miami, as well as Chicago and Kansas City, Missouri. He was arrested for battery causing bodily harm, false imprisonment, and tampering with a witness calling 911. Federal authorities say when meeting potential victims, he tells them his name is Von or Vaughn.

Pierre L. Washington, 35, of Chicago, owns a trucking company, God Got Me LLC, and is also a truck driver. His routes are unknown. Washington was arrested in Chicago last month by the FBI in reference to a ongoing investigation. That investigation has revealed photographs, videos and text communications of additional women on Summerson’s electronic devices and electronic accounts.

If you have any information, or believe you are a victim or may have been affected by these alleged crimes, you’re asked to email your contact information to truckervictims@fbi.gov.

The FBI is legally mandated to identify victims of federal crimes that it investigates and provide these victims with information, assistance, services, and resources.

(This story was originally published on April 7, 2021)